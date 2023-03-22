Warmer weather moving in

(WALA) - Temperatures stay a bit more comfortable overnight. We could see a few areas of patchy fog and lows will be in the upper 50s.

Expect another warm day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. High will be near 80 both Thursday and Friday.

Clouds increase by Friday afternoon. We are still looking at the chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning. The timing may be closer to daybreak for many areas. We should clear by lunchtime. We do have a marginal to slight risk of severe storms with this line.

More showers and storms are possible mainly in the afternoon both Sunday and Monday.

