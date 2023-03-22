Advertise With Us
Warmer weather moving in

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Temperatures stay a bit more comfortable overnight. We could see a few areas of patchy fog and lows will be in the upper 50s.

Expect another warm day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. High will be near 80 both Thursday and Friday.

Clouds increase by Friday afternoon. We are still looking at the chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning. The timing may be closer to daybreak for many areas. We should clear by lunchtime. We do have a marginal to slight risk of severe storms with this line.

More showers and storms are possible mainly in the afternoon both Sunday and Monday.

Today's Outlook for Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday March 22, 2023
Warming up quickly this afternoon
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 22, 2023
