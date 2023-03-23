Advertise With Us
Arrest made in December sexual assault case

Joseph Evans
Joseph Evans(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a female on Dec. 11, 2022, according to MPD.

Police said they initiated the investigation on Dec. 15, 2022 and discovered the female victim had been assaulted at the residence of the suspect whom she knew.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they determined Joseph Evans, 23, was the suspect and arrested him today on several charges including kidnapping, sodomy robbery and sexual extortion.

