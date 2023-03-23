Augusta Evans once again collecting Mardi Gras beads in exchange for free donuts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a Mobile tradition to officially mark the end of Mardi Gras season! Augusta Evans School wants your beads and they’re giving out donuts in return.

“All they have to do is show up here at the school and drive back there and drop the beads off. Then, they get a coupon for bringing beads,” Special education teacher Samantha Sanderson said.

It’s that easy, just donate a 12-pound bag of beads and get a coupon for a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts.

You can drop off your beads at the school this weekend. It’s something that students and staff all look forward to.

“Everybody at our school helps us with the bead drive and they all help to support us when we’re back there working as well,” Sanderson said.

The students then clean, organize, re-package, and sell the beads to Mardi Gras organizations. The best part is that the money raised helps fund school programs.

“They’re getting job experience back there. Learning how to do things. So, it’s very important for them. It’s a big fundraiser for our school, so it’s important to us for people to donate beads, so we can make money to support students here at Augusta Evans,” Sanderson said.

The school will be taking donations Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

