Ben Bloom discusses Delta Woods Expo

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort is hosting the 13th annual Delta Woods and Water Expo on April 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, 30945 5 Rivers Blvd., off the U.S. 98 Causeway.

The expo is sponsored by the City of Spanish Fort and celebrated the Mobile-Tensaw Delta by featuring a variety of presentations, exhibitions and interactive displays by outdoorsmen, professionals, educators and enthusiasts.

The Delta Woods & Waters Expo is admission-free and entirely supported by the City of Spanish Fort, 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, sponsorships of local and area individuals and businesses and run by volunteers.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ben Bloom of the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center to learn more about the event.

You can read more about the event here.

