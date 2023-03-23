Car crashes into building on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Healing Center on Airport Boulevard in Mobile is in need of some healing itself after a car punched into the building Thursday morning.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, the driver of the car simply drove into the building. The driver was all right and no one inside the building was injured, authorities said.

Damage to the building consisted of broken glass, according to authorities.

