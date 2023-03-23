Advertise With Us
Cold air has left us

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cold air is definitely gone with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. We expect many spots to rise to the low 80s this afternoon.

There won’t be any rain today, but there will be shower and storm chances returning late tomorrow night. Most of the rain will show up on Saturday morning. Severe storm chances won’t be that large locally due to the weakening nature of the approaching system but we’ll still need to be on guard and you need to make sure you have a way to get any warnings that are issued. Rain coverage will be at 50% for Saturday morning with drier weather for the afternoon. Another round of possible storms will roll in on Sunday afternoon/evening.

We turn cooler and drier by the middle of next week. Highs for now will be in the mid to low 80s today through Monday. Mornings will be in the mid to upper 60s to start Friday and Saturday so plan on humidity beginning to soar in the short term.

