Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Fugitive Files: Charles Payne
Mobile Police: Man Pistol Whips His Step-Father
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror