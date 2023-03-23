Discolored water in Springhill area not harmful, MAWSS says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Discolored water in the Springhill area is safe to drink, according to the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System.

The utility said it has received a number of calls about water having a yellow tinge in the McGregor Avenue/Old Shell Road area.

Crews have been on the scene for the past several hours and the water is safe to use, officials said.

MAWSS recommends running the cold water tap for a short period of time to flush out the discolored water.

Customers who continue to see discolored water after flushing can call MAWSS at 251-694-3165.

