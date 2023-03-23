Easter Baking: Bird’s Nest Cupcakes with Chef Michelle Palazzo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether celebrating Easter or hosting a brunch, everyone is looking for ideas on how to make memorable desserts such as Chef Michelle Palazzo’s Bird’s Nest Cupcakes. She joined us today to discuss her tips on how to touch the sweet tooth, and how to make this year’s Spring celebrations even more special.

PALAZZO’S PERFECT RECIPE FOR BAKERY-QUALITY DESSERTS :

PRECISION BAKING — Why slow-churned butter with 82% butterfat for a smooth texture has a higher fat and less moisture than standard butter

PERFORMANCE — Why trusted ingredients used in professional kitchens to make bakery-quality desserts and are now available to bring into every U.S. home

RECIPE REVIVAL — Amazing recipes that make pastry creation worry-free from professional kitchens to home

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND:

Chef Palazzo is a top pastry chef at Frenchette in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York. With Chef Palazzo at the helm of running the dessert brigade, Frenchette has received numerous accolades from Eater, Bon Appétit, The James Beard Awards, and The NY Times. Today, Exec. Pastry Chef Palazzo continues to hone her technical skills, embracing her talent to create a dynamic Pastry and Bread program. She finds that along with a passion for her craft, she gains gratification through shaping and molding the next generation of great pastry chefs.

