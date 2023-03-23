Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Easter Baking: Bird’s Nest Cupcakes with Chef Michelle Palazzo

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether celebrating Easter or hosting a brunch, everyone is looking for ideas on how to make memorable desserts such as Chef Michelle Palazzo’s Bird’s Nest Cupcakes. She joined us today to discuss her tips on how to touch the sweet tooth, and how to make this year’s Spring celebrations even more special.

PALAZZO’S PERFECT RECIPE FOR BAKERY-QUALITY DESSERTS:

  • PRECISION BAKING — Why slow-churned butter with 82% butterfat for a smooth texture has a higher fat and less moisture than standard butter
  • PERFORMANCE Why trusted ingredients used in professional kitchens to make bakery-quality desserts and are now available to bring into every U.S. home
  • RECIPE REVIVAL — Amazing recipes that make pastry creation worry-free from professional kitchens to home

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND:

Chef Palazzo is a top pastry chef at Frenchette in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York. With Chef Palazzo at the helm of running the dessert brigade, Frenchette has received numerous accolades from Eater, Bon Appétit, The James Beard Awards, and The NY Times. Today, Exec. Pastry Chef Palazzo continues to hone her technical skills, embracing her talent to create a dynamic Pastry and Bread program. She finds that along with a passion for her craft, she gains gratification through shaping and molding the next generation of great pastry chefs.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Patton’s Hot Sausage Gravy for Biscuits
Recipe: Patton’s Hot Sausage Gravy for Biscuits
Tint and Tighten this spring
Tint and Tighten this spring
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Gulf Coast Jeep Outfitters is teaming up with Aubreigh’s Army 328
Gulf Coast Jeep Outfitters is teaming up with Aubreigh’s Army 328