Family devastated after Pensacola college student killed by suspected drunk driver

PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with a family member of the Pensacola Christian College student who was killed by a suspected DUI driver.

19-year-old Jadon Goins was doing yard work near the college Tuesday when a truck ran off the road and hit him.

It’s a tragedy that’s rocked Goins’ family and PCC’s campus.

59-year-old Oscar Martin is being held in Escambia County Jail on a $200,000 bond, as of Wednesday.

He’s charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Goins was doing community service on the side of Airport Boulevard when Martin veered off the road, hitting him.

He died on his way to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Shad Sibert, Jadon’s uncle, is heartbroken that his bright future was cut so short.

“He was a very kind-hearted young man, very well mannered, and as I think about Jadon’s life really his faith in Jesus Christ is what stands out most to me,” Sibert said.

Jadon was a freshman at Pensacola Christian College.

His uncle says he was studying to be a pastor.

”I really believe that even through this horrible situation that Jadon’s goal was to spread the message of the gospel,” Sibert said. “Even through Jadon’s tragic death, this is going to be accomplished.”

Sibert says Jadon would want people to forgive the driver.

“I know Jadon would encourage us to forgive. Even this individual who is hard to forgive I’m struggling with it but that’s just the message that Jadon wanted to give to the world,” his uncle said.

The family says a separate memorial will take place at Pensacola Christian College. They’ll be announcing the date soon.

