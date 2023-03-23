Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Family devastated after Pensacola college student killed by suspected drunk driver

59-year-old Oscar Martin is being held in Escambia County Jail.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with a family member of the Pensacola Christian College student who was killed by a suspected DUI driver.

19-year-old Jadon Goins was doing yard work near the college Tuesday when a truck ran off the road and hit him.

It’s a tragedy that’s rocked Goins’ family and PCC’s campus.

59-year-old Oscar Martin is being held in Escambia County Jail on a $200,000 bond, as of Wednesday.

He’s charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Goins was doing community service on the side of Airport Boulevard when Martin veered off the road, hitting him.

He died on his way to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Shad Sibert, Jadon’s uncle, is heartbroken that his bright future was cut so short.

“He was a very kind-hearted young man, very well mannered, and as I think about Jadon’s life really his faith in Jesus Christ is what stands out most to me,” Sibert said.

Jadon was a freshman at Pensacola Christian College.

His uncle says he was studying to be a pastor.

”I really believe that even through this horrible situation that Jadon’s goal was to spread the message of the gospel,” Sibert said. “Even through Jadon’s tragic death, this is going to be accomplished.”

Sibert says Jadon would want people to forgive the driver.

“I know Jadon would encourage us to forgive. Even this individual who is hard to forgive I’m struggling with it but that’s just the message that Jadon wanted to give to the world,” his uncle said.

The family says a separate memorial will take place at Pensacola Christian College. They’ll be announcing the date soon.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

A new development in the rape case against former Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Murphy....
Alleged rape victim dies in crash: Mobile D.A. says case involving former deputy moving forward
New developments in the rape case against former MCSO deputy
New developments in the rape case against former MCSO deputy
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect at large
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect at large
Family of Pensacola Christian College student killed by suspected drunk driver speaks
Family of Pensacola Christian College student killed by suspected drunk driver speaks