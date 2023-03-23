Advertise With Us
Golf tournament benefits FEEF

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Golfers in Fairhope teed it up Thursday for education in the 35th Annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation. The event drew 144 golfers. Participants were served lunch and entertained by the Fairhope High School ensemble.

FEEF uses the money raises in the tournament to provide educational enrichment materials to schools within the Fairhope feeder pattern.

FEEF President David Brock said, “So, maybe teachers are teaching reading, but they’d like to incorporate robots in their reading program…or ozobots, so we may fund the ozobots that go to enrich that instruction that’s taking place in the classroom. It could be a math activity that they’re doing, and they need some additional manipulatives.”

Tickets for this year’s tournament sold out. Organizers said the fundraising goal to support those programs was also exceeded, with the event raising $35,000.

Fairhope hosts 35th annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament
