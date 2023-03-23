Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Hold your horses! Bodycam footage shows pony on the loose

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - Hold your horses! Literally.

Monday night, Tuscaloosa Police went on a two-hour hunt for a pony on the loose in an Alberta neighborhood, just east of Tuscaloosa.

FOX10 News has the exciting body cam footage of officers chasing after it with a lasso.

“There were several times we laughed at each other,” said Corporal Trey Brown with TPD. “Made fun of each other, really it was a good time for all of us.”

Police said they got a call from a neighbor about a pony running through yards. TPD arrived on scene and tried a slow approach at first, what they call a “low- speed foot pursuit.”

Pulling out all the stops, they even tried to feed the eluder pizza crusts and peppermint, but ‘my little pony’ didn’t fall for it.

The pony dodged police through woods and a trampoline in someone’s front yard. Eventually, he surrendered, and posed for a selfie.

Selfie with officer who wrangled the loose pony
Selfie with officer who wrangled the loose pony(TPD)

Tuscaloosa police posted his “mugshot” to their Facebook page.

Pony on the run in Alberta neighborhood
Pony on the run in Alberta neighborhood(TPD)

Naming him “Ginuwine,” he’s charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

“He remained silent, pleading the fifth,” said Emily Hopeman, smiling.

Now, Ginuwine is resting happily at M and W farm in Cottondale, awaiting a potential owner to bring him home.

Tuscaloosa Police said they do not know where Ginuwine came from, and he will be held for 10 days at the farm until an owner claims him.

If not, a permanent home has been arranged.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

New developments in the rape case against former MCSO deputy
New developments in the rape case against former MCSO deputy
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect at large
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect at large
Family of Pensacola Christian College student killed by suspected drunk driver speaks
Family of Pensacola Christian College student killed by suspected drunk driver speaks
Hold your horses! Bodycam footage shows pony on the loose
Hold your horses! Bodycam footage shows pony on the loose