Hold your horses! Bodycam footage shows pony on the loose

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - Hold your horses! Literally.

Monday night, Tuscaloosa Police went on a two-hour hunt for a pony on the loose in an Alberta neighborhood, just east of Tuscaloosa.

FOX10 News has the exciting body cam footage of officers chasing after it with a lasso.

“There were several times we laughed at each other,” said Corporal Trey Brown with TPD. “Made fun of each other, really it was a good time for all of us.”

Police said they got a call from a neighbor about a pony running through yards. TPD arrived on scene and tried a slow approach at first, what they call a “low- speed foot pursuit.”

Pulling out all the stops, they even tried to feed the eluder pizza crusts and peppermint, but ‘my little pony’ didn’t fall for it.

The pony dodged police through woods and a trampoline in someone’s front yard. Eventually, he surrendered, and posed for a selfie.

Selfie with officer who wrangled the loose pony (TPD)

Tuscaloosa police posted his “mugshot” to their Facebook page.

Pony on the run in Alberta neighborhood (TPD)

Naming him “Ginuwine,” he’s charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

“He remained silent, pleading the fifth,” said Emily Hopeman, smiling.

Now, Ginuwine is resting happily at M and W farm in Cottondale, awaiting a potential owner to bring him home.

Tuscaloosa Police said they do not know where Ginuwine came from, and he will be held for 10 days at the farm until an owner claims him.

If not, a permanent home has been arranged.

