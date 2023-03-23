iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Randy Kennedy tells us about this weekend’s events.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: TOP GUN MAVERICK - Thurs 6pm, Matthews Park (3700 Michael Boulevard), Mobile

Join us for Free Movies in the Park this spring! #DiscoverYourParks, hang out, play games, snack, and watch movies with us! **Thursday Nights

8 Different Movies in 8 Different Parks! All Events will start at 6PM. The movie will begin at sunset. CLICK HERE

SPRING JUBILEE- Thurs 6pm-10pm, USS Alabama aircraft pavilion, Mobile

The Junior League of Mobile’s Spring Jubilee is an evening filled with food, drink, dancing to the Tip-Tops, a silent auction and more. Bring some friends and family and join the fun. CLICK HERE

SPRING SPECTACULAR- Fri 7pm, University of Mobile

This springtime favorite will include performances from the Alabama School of the Arts’ ensembles and choir presenting popular musical selections from pop, gospel, classical and jazz genres. The Voices of Mobile, University Singers, Ignite, Deliverance, Sofree, Jazz Band, Ram:Corps along with other ensembles will perform throughout the concert providing an evening of musical celebration underneath the University of Mobile’s beautiful oak trees. CLICK HERE

AZALEA TRAIL RUN - Sat 8am, downtown Mobile

Mobile’s Azalea Trail Run 45 years running the streets of Mobile at its blooming best! The Azalea Trail Run offers USATF certified 10K and 5K race courses, plus a 2K Fun Run/Walk. CLICK HERE

DOWNTOWN CAJUN COOK-OFF- Sat 10am-2pm, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

Cunningham Bounds presents the Downtown Cajun Cook off which features samplings of Cajun food prepared by local restaurants and sponsors, along with beverages and live music. Benefit for the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile. CLICK HERE

ELBERTA GERMAN SAUSAGE FESTIVAL- Sat 10am-5pm, Elberta Town Park, Elberta, AL

Elberta’s Volunteer Fire Department cooks up about 6000 pounds of German sausage, plus there’s other food, continuous entertainment for adults and children, and over 200 arts & crafts booths. Carnival rides, polka, country, contemporary and German music will also be available. proceeds are used for improving not only the fire department, but the town as well. CLICK HERE

