Low-end severe storms threat possible Saturday

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WALA) - A chance of thunderstorms may bring a low-end severe threat early Saturday morning. The overall chance of rain is only around 40%. A much better chance arrives on Sunday.

In the meantime, temperatures will be mild tonight. Expect upper 60s after sunset and mid-60s by sunrise tomorrow.

Patchy dense fog is expected Friday morning, especially for coastal counties. Friday brings scattered afternoon showers with a high of 82.

Warm and wet weather sticks around through the weekend with highs in the low 80s and thunderstorms possible Saturday morning then again Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates on the timing and coverage of Saturday’s storms.

