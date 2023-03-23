Advertise With Us
Man accused of shooting relative

Maurice Fowler
Maurice Fowler(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 28-year-old Prichard man faces an assault charge after he shot allegedly shot a relative, according to authorities.

The Mobile Police Department arrested Maurice Fowler on Wednesday in connection with the weekend shooting.

According to MPD, officers responding to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road around 12:26 p.m. Saturday found a male victim had been shot, reportedly by a relative later identified as Fowler. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening.

Fowler’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

