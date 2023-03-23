MCSO arrests 4 after prostitution sting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Finding human trafficking victims is a big priority for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paul Burch says just last night, MCSO and Homeland Security set up a prostitution sting at local hotels to do so.

“We made a number of arrests but only two of the individuals actually traveled across state lines and that part of the investigation is ongoing to determine if there was human trafficking involved,” said Burch.

Deputies along with vice and narcotics units were able to arrest 48-year-old Holly Elder of Chickasaw as well as 20-year-old La’Asia Clemons and 29-year-old Deandre Matthews from Texas. All three are being charged with promoting prostitution. Burch says out of state arrests like Clemmons and Matthews are priorities for operations like these.

“Those are really the ones we are wanting to go after where there’s victims of human trafficking especially if there’s juveniles and thank goodness, we didn’t find any juveniles last night,” said Burch.

Deputies were also able to arrest 46-year-old Frankie Jones who investigators say was found with crack cocaine. Jones also had outstanding warrants for assault, robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

“Anytime we can get people with those types of felony warrants it’s a bonus,” added Burch.

Sheriff Burch says prostitution is a common problem everywhere which can lead to serious problems for those involved.

“A lot of times you may think you’re showing up to engage in sexual activity and you end up getting robbed by either the person you’re meeting or someone standing close by,” said Burch.

