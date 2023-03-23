Mobile Police: Man Pistol Whips His Step-Father

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Charles Payne decide to inflict “pain” on his own step-father, last week. That’s according to Mobile Police. They tell us the 51 year old Payne, kicked in the door to the man’s apartment on Sage, last Friday, around 2 in the morning. It was clear he wasn’t there to do a welfare check.

Investigators say Payne was looking for cash. So he decided to beat his stepfather into giving him his wallet, pistol-whipping him several times. It’s not clear if Payne even got any money from the man, before he left. The victim is recovering, but Payne hasn’t been seen since. M-P-D is convinced he’s in the area because they say he’s homeless.

Charles Payne is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Burglary, and 2nd Degree Assault. Police say he does have a past history of Domestic Violence, and Drugs.

If you have seen Charles Payne, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name, when you make that call.

