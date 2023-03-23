Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Police: Man Pistol Whips His Step-Father

Investigators Say It Happened at a Sage Avenue Apartment
By Byron Day
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Charles Payne decide to inflict “pain” on his own step-father, last week. That’s according to Mobile Police. They tell us the 51 year old Payne, kicked in the door to the man’s apartment on Sage, last Friday, around 2 in the morning. It was clear he wasn’t there to do a welfare check.

Investigators say Payne was looking for cash. So he decided to beat his stepfather into giving him his wallet, pistol-whipping him several times. It’s not clear if Payne even got any money from the man, before he left. The victim is recovering, but Payne hasn’t been seen since. M-P-D is convinced he’s in the area because they say he’s homeless.

Charles Payne is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Burglary, and 2nd Degree Assault. Police say he does have a past history of Domestic Violence, and Drugs.

If you have seen Charles Payne, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name, when you make that call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Cajun Cook-off set for this weekend
Cajun Cook-off set for this weekend
Fugitive Files: Charles Payne
Fugitive files: Charles Payne
James Kean with his mother, Christine Carter
Local man surprised by Coca-Cola for his birthday
Local man honored by Coca-Cola
Local man honored by Coca-Cola