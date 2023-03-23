MPD: 3 escape on foot after shots fired, crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are searching for several suspects after shots were fired Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Airport Boulevard.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers heard gunshots coming from Hillcrest Estates Apartments, 4031 Airport Blvd., around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area at high speed and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver evaded them, authorities said.

Police said the driver drove toward Spring Station Road and crashed at a roundabout, disabling his vehicle. The driver and two other male subjects escaped on foot, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

