MPD investigating reported carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a reported early-morning carjacking.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Central Drive around 4:30 a.m. today.

The victim told officers he had given a ride to an unknown male subject, MPD said. Once they arrived at Central Drive, the suspect took the victim’s car keys, another person came out of the residence armed with a blunt object, and both subjects then took off in the victim’s car, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.