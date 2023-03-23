Prichard water board votes to end new Alabama Village accounts

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board voted Wednesday to end service for new accounts in the dilapidated Alabama Village community.

Board Attorney Jay Ross told FOX10 News that the moratorium doesn’t affect any of the 41 existing customers. He also said it allows people to transfer those accounts to others, such as if one renter replaces another. That was a concern that had been raised by residents there. According to Ross, the pipes are in such bad shape that rebuilding them would cost $ 6 million to $8 million.

Ross says the utility is close to resolving two other issues -- a long-running lawsuit with the City of Prichard over faulty fire hydrants and difficulties making payments on $55 million that the board borrowed for various projects.

