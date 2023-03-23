Advertise With Us
Recipe: Patton’s Hot Sausage Gravy for Biscuits

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 ounces Patton’s Hot Sausage Patties (found in a tub in frozen meat department)
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Prepared biscuits of your choice

PROCEDURES:

1. Defrost sausage in refrigerator for 24 hours.

2. Place thawed sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook and crumble patties over medium-high heat until evenly brown.

3. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon, leaving the drippings in the pan, and set sausage aside. Stir butter into the pan of drippings until melted. Add flour and stir until smooth. Reduce heat to medium and cook until light brown, stirring frequently. Gradually whisk in milk, and cook until thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add cooked sausage back to the skillet. Reduce heat and simmer for 12 to 15 minutes. If gravy becomes too thick, stir in a little more milk.

5. Serve over piping hot biscuits.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

