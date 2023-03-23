Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tint and Tighten this spring

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I’d like to ask every woman a simple question: If you had a tinted cream that can get rid of wrinkles and under-eye puffiness in minutes, would you want it? I know the answer and you are going to see it work right now before your eyes.

Lifestyle consultant Alexa Lee joined me on Studio10 to tell us more about how it works, and how viewers can get to try it.

Alexa tells me that there are foundations and tinted moisturizers on the market, but nothing is like Tint and Tighten. It is a new invention in beauty and is a tinted cream that will replace your tinted moisturizer and foundation around your eye area. It visibly smooths away wrinkles around the eyes, and it hides dark circles and enlarged pores.

Tint & Tighten is the first tinted cream that blends color with skin-tightening silicate minerals to smooth away puffiness and wrinkles around your eyes. When using Tint & Tighten, she says you’re getting coverage similar to a lightweight foundation to hide uneven skin tone and dark circles. Plus, the instant reduction of imperfections like puffiness and fine lines.

Tint and Tighten is meant to target problems like puffiness and wrinkles around the eyes. It will last up to 8 hours or when you wash your face off before bed. You can apply it in the morning for the day, but it’s especially good if you’re going to a special event. It gives the benefits of a lightweight foundation, a wrinkle cream, and a de-puffer for under-eye bags all in this one product.

You can get Tint & Tighten for 19.95 with free shipping at TNTTrial.com or by calling 1-800-957-0849.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Patton’s Hot Sausage Gravy for Biscuits
Recipe: Patton’s Hot Sausage Gravy for Biscuits
Easter Baking: Bird’s Nest Cupcakes with Chef Michelle Palazzo
Easter Baking: Bird’s Nest Cupcakes with Chef Michelle Palazzo
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Gulf Coast Jeep Outfitters is teaming up with Aubreigh’s Army 328
Gulf Coast Jeep Outfitters is teaming up with Aubreigh’s Army 328