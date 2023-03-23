Advertise With Us
UAB sets program record for wins, advances to NIT semis

By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 on Wednesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

UAB (28-9) set a school record for most wins in a season, topping last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers will play in the NIT semifinals for the third time in program history — with two third-place finishes.

Vanderbilt pulled within 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Wright with 51.7 seconds left. But Walker raced the other way and lobbed it to Jemison for a dunk at 45.7 to regain a two-possession lead.

Walker, who entered ranked fourth nationally in points per game at 22.6, made four free throws in the final 26 seconds to set a program record for points in a season.

Eric Gaines added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for UAB. The Blazers went 3-0 against the SEC this season, beating Georgia 87-73 on Nov. 22 and South Carolina 84-70 in mid-December.

Wright and Ezra Manjon each scored 15 points for Vanderbilt (22-15).

