University of Mobile Spring Spectacular and Fireworks Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking for an evening full of your favorite music?! The University of Mobile invites the public to Spring Spectacular 2023, a free outdoor concert that includes a fireworks display.

Students from the university’s Alabama School of the Arts will showcase their talents during Spring Spectacular on March 24 at 7 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn under UM’s beautiful oak trees.

This springtime favorite will include performances from ASOTA ensembles such as Voices of Mobile, University Singers, Ignite, Deliverance, Sofree, Jazz Band, RamCorps along with other ensembles to provide an evening of musical celebration.

“Music holds memories. Each person has a song that ‘takes them back.’ This Spring Spectacular, the students of the Alabama School of the Arts will celebrate the music of their ‘Hometowns.’ More than 20 states and 5 countries are called ‘home’ by the 200 students performing in this event,” says Jenna Goodwin, production manager.

This event is the perfect conclusion to UM Day, where prospective students and their families are invited to visit campus and learn about the Christ-centered university and earn a visit day scholarship. Spring Spectacular brings the day to an exciting conclusionwith an even more spectacular finale: fireworks!

“Come celebrate your hometown memories with us and enjoy a night full of joy and the best fireworks show on the gulf coast!” says Goodwin.

For more information about Spring Spectacular, the Alabama School of the Arts, UM Day, or to learn about any of the more than 75 academic programs at the University of Mobile, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222 or visit //umobile.edu/umday.

