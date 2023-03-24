“Build Up Barton” off to good start with first fundraiser for downtown magnet school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Thursday night out for mom, dad, and friends of Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies.

Downtown’s Innovation Portal played host as the school’s PTO looks to raise big money through silent and live auctions.

“We do not have a specific goal -- we are reaching for the stars,” explained Missy Ahrems, Barton Academy PTO Board Member. “We do a lot of project-based learning at Barton -- so just to see what the students and the teachers are capable of -- I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The “Build Up Barton” campaign -- aims to it to the next level -- raising money for experiences for the students and campus upgrades that are not in the budge. Parents say the magnet school in the heart of downtown Mobile is a game-changer. Sara McGough’s daughter is a sixth grader at Barton.

“She’s involved in so many different things and the atmosphere is so supportive. But she’s learning a lot of different things about history and art and culture and Mobile -- and comes home excited every day,” said McGough.

“Lee: “I’ve looked around -- they have some pretty cool stuff -- have you bid on anything? -- Woman: Oh yeah -- I’ve bid on a lot of things. I’ve bid on some art and some pottery. And some activities. Lee: So is there anything in particular -- that you are going to be going back on -- and saying maybe I need to up my bid? -- Woman: I may have to make another run around!”

“Lee: So over here is actually the really good stuff -- tell me about it. -- Jennifer Hicks, Barton Academy PTO President: So these are our live auction items -- and we have several experiences. So for example we have four tickets to walker Hayes concert, we have two tickets to Thomas Rhett. We have some Jags baseball tickets.”

Barton Academy Principal Dr. Amanda Jones says the parents are a huge part of their success!

“Just like the saying -- it takes a village -- and so you can see we have a fabulous village here. And it helps our school continue to grow and improve. Helps us to provide for our students and make sure they have access to all of the opportunities that they need and deserve,” said Dr. Jones.

Nearly 200 people attended the even. The PTO would like to extend a huge thanks to all of their generous sponsors and volunteers for making it happen.

