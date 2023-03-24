Family provides update on 2-year-old struck in hit and run, still no arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been almost two weeks since a 2-year-old boy was hit by a car and left for dead in Mobile.

According to Mobile Police, the toddler ran into the road on Haas Avenue near Hemley Avenue...the driver hit him and kept going.

No one has been arrested.

Jacoby Greenhouse-Wells is still at UAB Hospital.

When he arrived he had a broken leg, plates in his jaw, and needed facial reconstruction.

His grandmother Felicia Greenhouse says his tubes have been removed, but he still has plates on his face.

She says Jacoby is awake and smiling ready to head home.

Investigators say on March 12 a driver was coming eastbound on Haas Avenue when Jacoby ran into the road.

He suffered several injuries and has been in the hospital since.

His grandmother says his recovery has been nothing short of a miracle.

“Jacoby is on his way home. He’ll be coming home Monday. Jacoby is improving. It’s just a miracle how that baby has improved,” Felicia said. “God is with him 100 step of the way.”

Mobile Police still haven’t identified who was behind the wheel.

The family pleads for the person responsible to do the right thing.

“We still don’t know. I guess they’re still investigating,” she said. “We’re just hoping and praying that something comes forth real soon.”

If you saw or know anything that happened from this crime...call MPD.

The grandmother says they will set up a Go Fund Me soon if people would like to donate to his hospital expenses.

