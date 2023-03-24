Advertise With Us
Football volunteer accused of selling drugs at Vigor High School, arrested on campus Thursday

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man was arrested late Thursday afternoon, deputies say he was selling drugs on a high school campus.

38-year-old Herbert Burrell was arrested on Vigor’s campus Thursday.

FOX 10 News confirmed this information with Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Sheriff Burch says Burrell was not an employee or teacher with the school, but that he did volunteer with Vigor’s football team.

Burrell was booked into Metro around 5:00 p.m., deputies put him in handcuffs while he was on campus.

According to Sheriff Burch, Burrell was selling a controlled substance while on campus.

He says this has been a part of a recent ongoing investigation into Burrell.

He’s facing several charges including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Burch says they’re working jointly with school officials on this and have a zero tolerance for selling drugs on and around campus.

Burrell is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

