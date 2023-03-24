Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fort Rucker name change confirmed for April

Fort Rucker will officially have a new name next month
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - In an official release sent out Friday, the name change from Fort Rucker to Fort Novosel will become official in a ceremony in April.

According to the release from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office, the ceremony will take place on April 10 at Veterans Park on post at the fort.

The event will not be open to the general public, with invited guests attending the ceremony. There will, however, be a video live stream of the ceremony on the installation’s Facebook page.

During the day of the ceremony, the Daleville Gate will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the Daleville Visitor Control Center will have adjusted hours of noon to 4 p.m. Newton Gate will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. “above and beyond its normal operating hours,” according to the release.

The renaming of installation will be in honor of aviator Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr. The World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veteran is a Medal of Honor recipient thanks to his actions on October 2, 1969 when, despite his aircraft being heavily damaged and his body battered from enemy attacks, he was able to save 29 men.

Novosel has ties to Army Aviation, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and the Wiregrass region, being a native of Enterprise. He passed away in 2006.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Seth Andrew Beavers
Ex-Navy rescue swimmer accused of trying to drown Florida condo security guard
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
The 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off was a success Saturday afternoon in Mobile
Hundreds attend the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Mobile
FILE - In this March 25, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta...
This day in Alabama history: Selma to Montgomery March