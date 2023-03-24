Fort Rucker name change confirmed for April

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - In an official release sent out Friday, the name change from Fort Rucker to Fort Novosel will become official in a ceremony in April.

According to the release from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office, the ceremony will take place on April 10 at Veterans Park on post at the fort.

The event will not be open to the general public, with invited guests attending the ceremony. There will, however, be a video live stream of the ceremony on the installation’s Facebook page.

During the day of the ceremony, the Daleville Gate will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the Daleville Visitor Control Center will have adjusted hours of noon to 4 p.m. Newton Gate will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. “above and beyond its normal operating hours,” according to the release.

The renaming of installation will be in honor of aviator Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr. The World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veteran is a Medal of Honor recipient thanks to his actions on October 2, 1969 when, despite his aircraft being heavily damaged and his body battered from enemy attacks, he was able to save 29 men.

Novosel has ties to Army Aviation, the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and the Wiregrass region, being a native of Enterprise. He passed away in 2006.

