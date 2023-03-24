Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Jet-Setting with Jenn: Spring travel tips and savings with Hotels.com

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring break is here, or right around the corner, but it’s not too late to make plans if you haven’t already. Travel expert Melanie Fish joined us to share some travel tips and inspiration.

She talked about:

  • Top things people are looking for when booking Spring Break travel
  • How staycations are on the rise
  • Where to find the best last-minute savings
  • Additional tips for booking travel this Spring/Summer

You can book your own travel, with some special deals, by heading on over to Hotels.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial