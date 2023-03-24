Mobile man accused of stealing motorcycle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old man faces a theft charge for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to Fulton Grocery, 1288 Dauphin Island Pkwy., around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a theft of property complaint involving a motorcycle. While on the scene, the officers spotted man across the street in possession of the victim’s motorcycle, police said

The suspect, identified as Marshall James Knight of Mobile, was arrested and the motorcycle was returned to its owner, MPD said.

