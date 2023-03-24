MPD: 1 suffers life-threatening injury in Thursday shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to University Hospital around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call regarding someone arriving with a gunshot wound. Authorities said he arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle after reportedly being shot at a nearby park.

FOX10 is working to get more details on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.