Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: 1 suffers life-threatening injury in Thursday shooting

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to University Hospital around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call regarding someone arriving with a gunshot wound. Authorities said he arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle after reportedly being shot at a nearby park.

FOX10 is working to get more details on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Simpson says right now there are fines imposed for trafficking and possible jail time but no...
Alabama State Representatives unanimously pass bill to impose mandatory sentences for trafficking fentanyl
Baldwin County deputies arrested Quincy Prim and Jimmy Slater after a search of their homes...
Monthslong drug sting results in arrest of two Loxley men
Set up underway for 7th Annual Cajun Cook-Off.
Set up underway in Cathedral Square for the 7th annual Cajun Cook-off
The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a home invasion and is asking the public to...
Orange Beach PD shares photo of stolen truck after home invasion