MPD arrests 2 Jackson teens accused of robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Jackson, Ala., teens face robbery charges after Mobile police say they stole a man’s wallet at a gas station last week.

Antonio Desean Goleman Nettles, 19, and Jada Shantel King, 18, were each arrested Friday on one count of second-degree robbery.

On March 18, officers responded to the Murphy Gas Station, 7360 Theodore-Dawes Rd., where the victim reported that his wallet was forcibly taken from his back pocket after a female approached him while he was pumping gas, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives later identified Goleman Nettles as the person they believe is responsible for forcibly taking the victim’s wallet and King as other suspect in the incident. Both suspects have bond hearings on Monday, according to jail records.

