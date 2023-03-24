Advertise With Us
MPD arrests 2 Jackson teens accused of robbery

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Jackson, Ala., teens face robbery charges after Mobile police say they stole a man’s wallet at a gas station last week.

Antonio Desean Goleman Nettles, 19, and Jada Shantel King, 18, were each arrested Friday on one count of second-degree robbery.

On March 18, officers responded to the Murphy Gas Station, 7360 Theodore-Dawes Rd., where the victim reported that his wallet was forcibly taken from his back pocket after a female approached him while he was pumping gas, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives later identified Goleman Nettles as the person they believe is responsible for forcibly taking the victim’s wallet and King as other suspect in the incident. Both suspects have bond hearings on Monday, according to jail records.

MAWSS gives updates on discolored water in Springhill area
MAWSS gives updates on discolored water in Springhill area
Safe boating class offered Saturday in Orange Beach
Safe boating class offered Saturday in Orange Beach
ALEA offers tips for drivers during spring break
ALEA offers tips for drivers during spring break
'DIP math' vs. 'Montgomery math' – Mobile-area sheriffs say reimbursements falling shot of pistol fee losses
‘DIP math’ vs. ‘Montgomery math’ – Mobile-area sheriffs say reimbursements falling shot of pistol fee losses
Sheriffs say they are not getting reimbursement of lost pistol permit fees
Sheriffs say they are not getting reimbursement of lost pistol permit fees