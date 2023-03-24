Muggy morning on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a muggy morning with temperatures starting off in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. The AC will definitely be needed as soon as you hop in the car. Highs this afternoon will climb to the low 80s.

There won’t be any rain today, but there may be a few showers late tonight and into early tomorrow. It doesn’t look like locally we will have a severe weather threat, at least not yet. There will be two rounds of storms to watch out for. The first comes tonight and into early tomorrow for locations well to the west of our area but when that system arrives here we are only expecting scattered showers. The front that’s arriving tonight will stall and we could see that stalled front ramp coverage of rain and storms up locally for us on Sunday afternoon/evening.

This will be our best shot for active weather. We are placing rain coverage that day at 70% so make sure you stay weather aware. We’ll go cooler and drier by the middle of next week.

