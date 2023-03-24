National Cocktail Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are checking out some wines and mixers sent to us.

Castello Del Poggio

The collection of wines perfectly aligns with any palette and lifestyle at an affordable price everyone can enjoy. Spring calls for delicious Moscato, crisp white Italian Pinot Grigio, and all-time dry favorites such as Prosecco. Taste all Italy has to offer with the Castello Del Poggio wine collections, including THE SWEET LIFE (Strawberry Kiss, Blueberry Bliss, Honeydew Joy, Peachy Dreams), THE CLASSICS (Prosecco DOC, Pinot Grigio DOC, Templar’s Red Blend), and THE GARDEN (Moscato, Sweet Red, and Sweet Rose´). From seasoned wine connoisseurs to those beginning their wine journey, Castello Del Poggio has diverse flavors to satisfy any craving. Its eclectic portfolio pairs well with charcuterie boards, pastas, and savory dishes!

Mary’s Mixers

Elevate your cocktail game with these handcrafted, award-winning mixers out of Portland. Inspired by ingredients that are meticulously selected, fresh, 100% all-natural and organic, founder Greg Dorros spent over a decade perfecting his bloody mary mix, the first and most beloved mix of the lineup. His Original Bloody Mary Mix is also a three-year running, Gold Medal Winner & Platinum Best In Show at the International Drunken Tomato Awards! From hearty bloodys to refreshing margaritas, Mary’s Mixers are truly delectable blends with no additives, no preservatives and no added colors.

Available on Amazon, Etsy & HSN.

Samples provided by Castello Del Poggio and Mary’s Mixers.

