Orange Beach PD shares photo of stolen truck after home invasion

The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a home invasion and is asking the public to...
The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a home invasion and is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen pickup truck.(Orange Beach Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a home invasion and is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen pickup truck.

Police today took a report in reference to a home invasion that occurred shortly after midnight in the 28000 block of Canal Road. According to investigators, the complaint stated that an unknown white man wearing a blue hoodie, beanie and camouflage mask, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10, in his mid 30s to early 40s, broke into his home.

The complainant stated he was physically restrained while the suspect stole items from his home and then left in the complainant’s 2014 Burgundy Chevrolet Silverado LTZ, Alabama license plate 5A001AC. The vehicle was last seen in the Loxley area at approximately 3:15 a.m.

