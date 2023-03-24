Pork Chops Three Ways with Taqueria Mexico

Studio 10 co-host Chelsey and meteorologist Jenn got to visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of pork chop dishes! Watch the video to check out the Mexican smoked pork chops, pork chops with onions, and spicy pork chops.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

