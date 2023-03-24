Advertise With Us
Pork Chops Three Ways with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Studio 10 co-host Chelsey and meteorologist Jenn got to visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of pork chop dishes! Watch the video to check out the Mexican smoked pork chops, pork chops with onions, and spicy pork chops.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

