Set up underway in Cathedral Square for the 7th annual Cajun Cook-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Set up officially began Friday morning for the seventh annual Cajun Cook-off!

FOX10 is proud to once again team up with the Child Advocacy Center for this amazing event.

“Oh, it’s like Christmas. This is when it gets real and gets fun the day before when everything starts getting set up. We’re going to have beautiful weather I know. So, we’re praying for that, and we’ve got a lot of great teams. They’re going to cook wonderful Cajun food. We’ve got great bands that are going to play and it’s just going to be a fun day. And of course, all the proceeds will help fund free services,” Elaine Henderson with the Child Advocacy Center said.

This is a major fundraiser for the center. All of the services provided there are free, so the money raised at the event goes right to providing the necessary resources.

“This is a major event for us. it’s so important that the sales from our tickets and that all the proceeds from if anybody wants to make a donation. That will help keep our services going. And not only that, it’s an awareness for people that they can know what we do,” Henderson said.

And we can’t forget about the chefs! Over 19 teams will be participating this year. A meeting with all of the chefs was held Wednesday.

“They’re so excited. It was great seeing them at the chef’s meeting. Seeing them talk to each other and laugh and kid with each other about their recipes and about whose was going to be better than the other ones,” Henderson said.

Tickets are 15 dollars and of course, kids under six get in free. The best part is, your ticket allows you to sample the food.

“When you get in, you get to sample all the foods. There’s no charge for that. You can listen to music. Bring your lawn chair and listen to music in the afternoon. The beverages are for a donation. All the proceeds will go to all the Child Advocacy Center,” Henderson said.

Once again, it all gets started tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. Our Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith serves as Honorary Chairman. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.

