Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives to remain behind bars

UPDATE: A judge has ordered a pharmacist arrested with dozens of guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to remain behind bars until his trial.

William Head, 36, was arrested last month and charged with 11 felonies. He’s accused of violating a domestic violence injunction and he’s facing drug, gun, and explosives charges too.

“Based on the total number of weapons, amount of ammunition, and explosive materials, the totality of circumstances suggests the Defendant was preparing for a mass casualty event,” Circuit Judge Stephen Everett wrote in his March 30 order.

The judge also ordered Head to undergo a competency evaluation. No future court dates have been scheduled yet.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee pharmacist is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests, and explosives in his car.

Court records show 36-year-old William Head III, of Monticello, was arrested last weekend and prosecutors are moving to keep him in custody until his trial. A court hearing on that is set for Monday.

According to court records, citizens reported concerns about Head’s “disturbing behavior” - delusional thoughts and showing up at people’s homes unannounced - to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Head agreed to meet deputies on Mahan Drive.

Deputies on the scene spotted long guns in plain view in the car and arrested Head for violating a domestic violence injunction that forbids him from possessing the guns.

According to court records, a search of his car turned up:

Ten handguns of various makes and models

Fifteen long guns of various makes and models

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various makes and calibers

Multiple empty weapon magazines for guns of various makes and models

Multiple loaded weapon magazines for guns of various makes and models

Binary explosive material

Two bulletproof vests

Clear plastic straw with a white powdery residue

Court records from the domestic violence injunction indicate Head once worked as a pharmacist at a CVS in Tallahassee and at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. A TMH spokesperson confirmed Head was employed up until Dec. 1, 2022, but declined to elaborate on his position, tenure, or how his employment came to an end, stating ”it is our practice not to comment on employment matters.”

According to public records posted on the Florida Department of Health’s Website, Head’s pharmacist license was still active as of Friday night with no history of disciplinary action. The license was registered to TMH’s hospital facility at 1300 Miccosukee Road.

Head was scheduled to be back in court Monday morning at 10 a.m. when a judge is expected to rule on if will be released before trial.

