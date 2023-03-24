Advertise With Us
Teen arrested in connection with stolen gun

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say was in possession of a stolen gun.

Jarius Houston, 18, of Mobile, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree receiving stolen property.

Officers pulled over a car at the intersection of Overlook and Moffett roads on a traffic stop Wednesday and found Houston, one of the passengers, in possession of the gun, according to authorities.

He was later released from jail and has a court date set for April 4, jail records show.

