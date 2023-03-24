Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Wales West offering an Easter train ride

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All aboard the Cottontail Express at Wales West this Easter season.

What: Guests will ride the Dame Ann, an authentic steam locomotive down to the “bunny hutch” to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunt easter eggs, and complete an easter craft. Refreshments, mini train rides, hay-less hayride, playground, and bounce house are also included in your tickets! Enjoy the potato cannon for a slight fee. Food will be available for purchase at the Café (traditional fare) and the Concessions Stand (Kettle Corn and other treats). They also have a gift shop, perfect for the train enthusiast!

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm through Saturday, April 8th. Closed Easter Sunday

Where: Wales West Light Railway, 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill AL 36576

Price: 20$ per person, 2 and under FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the railroad or online at waleswest.com. Feel free to call 888-569-5337 or message them on Facebook for more info!

~Arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled train time, the train leaves ON TIME.

~Takes families 2-3 hours to experience everything we have to offer, feel free to come before and stay after your scheduled train ride.

Wales West Light Railway

13670 Smiley St

Silverhill AL 36576

Phone #: 888-569-5337

Website: waleswest.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Callie Hines
Pepsi SoundStage: Callie Hines
National Cocktail Day
National Cocktail Day
Chatting with Callie Hines
Chatting with Callie Hines
Spring fun at Exploreum Science Center
Spring fun at Exploreum Science Center