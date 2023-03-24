Wales West offering an Easter train ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All aboard the Cottontail Express at Wales West this Easter season.

What: Guests will ride the Dame Ann, an authentic steam locomotive down to the “bunny hutch” to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunt easter eggs, and complete an easter craft. Refreshments, mini train rides, hay-less hayride, playground, and bounce house are also included in your tickets! Enjoy the potato cannon for a slight fee. Food will be available for purchase at the Café (traditional fare) and the Concessions Stand (Kettle Corn and other treats). They also have a gift shop, perfect for the train enthusiast!

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm through Saturday, April 8th. Closed Easter Sunday

Where: Wales West Light Railway, 13670 Smiley Street, Silverhill AL 36576

Price: 20$ per person, 2 and under FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the railroad or online at waleswest.com. Feel free to call 888-569-5337 or message them on Facebook for more info!

~Arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled train time, the train leaves ON TIME.

~Takes families 2-3 hours to experience everything we have to offer, feel free to come before and stay after your scheduled train ride.

