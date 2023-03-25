Advertise With Us
Authorities say man started apartment fire because of domestic dispute

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An arrest has been in connection with a 2022 fire that burned half an apartment building.

The Mobile Police Department on Thursday arrested 38-year-old Morris Douglas of Mobile on an arson warrant. He is accused of starting a fire at the Berkshire Apartments on Seabreeze Rd North. Investigators allege he started the fire because of a domestic dispute.

According to police, they were able to catch Douglas because he was a passenger in a car during a traffic stop.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, crews responding to the two-alarm blaze on Feb. 20, 2022, found the two-story apartment building with flames present on the second floor and heavy smoke visible throughout the area.

Fire officials said half of the apartment units in the building were vacant, while the remaining units had residents and pets present. The families were able to escape safely.

One family reported that their pets were still inside. Firefighters rescued a dog, but a cat was discovered dead, officials said.

Douglas is facing a first-degree arson charge. His bond hearing is Monday, according to jail records.

