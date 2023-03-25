Hundreds attend the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday was the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off in the city of Mobile.

FOX10 News was once again a proud sponsor of the event which helps raise money for the Child Advocacy Center. The rain held off Saturday and it turned into the perfect day for the event.

“Everybody has a good time. The weather is great. It’s just a good time for everybody to get out of the house,” David Dorris said.

“It really is important to have these things because it gives a sense of pride in the city,” Chantae King.

And it benefits a fantastic cause in the Child Advocacy Center which provides a large range of services to abused children.

Those services are provided for free, so events like this help raise money for the valuable resources necessary for them to keep going.

And it wasn’t just the food that drew crowds. Different tents like our FOX10 area gave people an opportunity to win prizes. And our own Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith served as the honorary chairman.

People from all over the country made the trip.

“They’re really enjoying it. Everybody is. We have friends down from Mississippi today. So, we’re really bringing it all.”

“And they flew in from Maryland,” Donna and Thomas Lamey said.

And some literally ran to cathedral square for their food after participating in the annual azalea trail run.

“My coworker. I said hey, can we do the 5K? She said sure, as long as you do the Cajun Cook-Off with me. I said, “what’s that? Food? I’m a foodie. So that was an even trade to me,” Jajuana Haston said.

And if you plan on coming out for next year’s Cajun Cook-off,

“Definitely bring a chair! You got to have a folding chair if you live in Mobile,” Susie Baxley said.

And over 19 chefs participated in the cook-off this year.

