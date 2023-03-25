Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile police arrest teen accused of driving stolen car

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused of driving a stolen car was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday morning.

The Mobile Police Department said 18-year-old Kamren Buford of Mobile was spotted on Pecan street in a suspected stolen car Wednesday night. When officers chased after him, Buford bailed out of the car and ran away, police said.

Authorities said later he showed up at police headquarters, and after meeting with investigators, he was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. Other charges could be pending, according to police.

Buford’s bond hearing is set for Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Widespread damage as tornado moves through Mississippi
New details released into volunteer football coach accused of selling drugs at Vigor
School board members want answers after volunteer coach arrested on drug charges
Police say man started apartment fire because of domestic dispute
Authorities say man started apartment fire because of domestic dispute
South Alabama Jags name new women's head basketball coach
South Alabama Jags name new women's head basketball coach
Daily Dot Com: Twitter dumping blue badges, Starbucks launching zodiac-based drinks
Daily Dot Com: Twitter dumping blue badges, Starbucks launching zodiac-based drinks