Mobile police arrest teen accused of driving stolen car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused of driving a stolen car was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Friday morning.

The Mobile Police Department said 18-year-old Kamren Buford of Mobile was spotted on Pecan street in a suspected stolen car Wednesday night. When officers chased after him, Buford bailed out of the car and ran away, police said.

Authorities said later he showed up at police headquarters, and after meeting with investigators, he was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. Other charges could be pending, according to police.

Buford’s bond hearing is set for Monday.

