Mobile police make an arrest after a homicide late Friday night

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding an arrest made after their investigation into a homicide that happened late Friday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Friday March 24, 2023, at approximately 11:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Flicker Drive in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old male victim Al Dimitri Craig suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was identified as a 26-year-old male William Glover. He was located around Sligo Street near Amsterdam Street and taken into custody.”

Glover was arrested and will be charged with Murder.

