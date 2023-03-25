Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Morgan County on Friday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was partially stuck in the mud when a trailer overturned on him. He was rescued by sheriff’s office deputies, but later died from his injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the area of Vaughn Bridge Road and Vest Road in Hartselle.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

