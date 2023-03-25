MPD asking public’s help in finding missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Deangelo Laparis Jenkins, 26, who was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

According to police, Jenkins suffers from medical conditions that may impair his cognitive abilities and he has a history of wandering away from his residence.

Jenkins is 6 feet tall and weighs about 350 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears his hair in dreadlocks.

At the time of his disappearance, Jenkins was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a black shirt underneath. He was previously seen in the vicinity of Grelot and Hillcrest roads.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deangelo Laparis Jenkins is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

