Part of Washington Avenue closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile has closed a section of Washington Avenue in downtown Mobile for repair work to a damaged culvert beneath the roadway, city officials announced.

The street will be closed for two blocks between State and St. Louis streets. The intersection of West St. Anthony Street and Washington Avenue will also be closed while repairs are made.

The closure is expected to last several months. Motorists are asked to follow the signed detours around the closure.

Customers will still be able to access nearby businesses, city officials said.

