PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama

One man was killed in Morgan County on Friday.
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH ALABAMA, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people throughout North Alabama are without power on Saturday after severe weather swept through the state on Friday.

A WAFF viewer submitted this video captured on their Ring doorbell when severe weather moved through Killen on March 24, 2023.
At least 23 people were killed in Mississippi as the state was hit with significant weather. One man was killed in Morgan County after a trailer overturned and landed on him, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo of a tree that landed on a portion of a house in Center Star.
Around 9,900 people are without power in Lauderdale County. There are 184 people without power in Lawrence County.

A WAFF viewer submitted the following photo of a tree that fell on a house in Florence.

A WAFF viewer submitted this photo from Florence.
There are 330 people in Franklin County without power as of 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

