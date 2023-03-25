Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has released a statement following the tragic, deadly storms that swept across Mississippi Friday night.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

His full statement is below:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Seth Andrew Beavers
Ex-Navy rescue swimmer accused of trying to drown Florida condo security guard
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
The 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off was a success Saturday afternoon in Mobile
Hundreds attend the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Mobile