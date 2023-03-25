Advertise With Us
Starbucks Drink Based On Your Zodiac Sign

(Canva)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can now order your next cup of coffee based on your zodiac sign!

Starbucks and the astrology app “Sanctuary” are teaming up to launch Starbucks signs. Customers can learn more about which drinks match their zodiac signs best.

Just log onto the site, StarbucksStarSigns and enter your zodiac sign like whether you’re a Aquarius, Leo, or cancer. You’ll then be prompted to answer whether you’d prefer your coffee break in the morning or afternoon. From there you’ll see your three power words, along with your spring color, spring flower and three power words.

The drink offerings include, an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Stawberry Creme Frappuccino, and Passion Tango Tea Lemonade.

Twitter Getting Rid of Legacy Blue Badges

Starting April 1st, Twitter says it will remove all of the verified check-mark statuses that were on the site before Elon Musk took over.

They say people and businesses who want to keep their check marks will have to subscribe to a “Twitter Blue” or “Twitter Verified Organizations” plan. Neither of those plans are free.

If a corporation wants to be twitter verified it must pay $1000 a month plus taxes for a verified mark on its page, as well as another $50 a month each for any affiliate pages.

People who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue can do so for $8 a month or by paying $84 annually.

Twitter first introduced the check marks in 2009 as a free way to identify which accounts were genuine and not impostors. Now Twitter’s rules say they look for active accounts when verifying, so make sure your account has been active.

